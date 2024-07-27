Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 94,729 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,729 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $51,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.95. 7,973,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

