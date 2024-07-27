Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 814 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $61,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. United Community Bank boosted its position in KLA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded up $24.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $787.39. 1,047,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $809.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.73. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 106.27% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 28.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.24.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

