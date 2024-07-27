Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 544,084 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,084 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $37,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,967,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,724,491. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $50.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

