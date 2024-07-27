Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 483,386 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 483,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Restaurant Brands International worth $64,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.98. 1,535,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,447. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.