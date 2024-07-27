Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 144,320 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,320 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $61,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Prologis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 33,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 140,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 13.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.68. 3,373,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,973. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

