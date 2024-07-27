Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729,034 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $42,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.71. 760,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.86.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.