Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,241 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Marriott International worth $36,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.59.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

MAR traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.60. The stock had a trading volume of 929,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

