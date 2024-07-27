Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,889 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $33,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ecolab by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.24. The stock had a trading volume of 848,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $248.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

