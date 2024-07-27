Toronto Dominion Bank Has $47.92 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $47,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $151.00. 2,066,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.