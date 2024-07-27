Toronto Dominion Bank Has $44.95 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Waste Management worth $44,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $784,486,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,581,000 after acquiring an additional 844,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,828 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,063. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.51 and a 200 day moving average of $204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

