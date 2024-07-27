Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.24 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 942.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,532 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. 3,956,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,734. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

