Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average is $188.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.