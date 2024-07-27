Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,009 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of CME Group worth $54,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,821,000 after purchasing an additional 215,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,678,000 after purchasing an additional 189,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.54. 1,259,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,713. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day moving average is $206.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

