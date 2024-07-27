Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,824 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $29,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,036,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.2 %

WELL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,044. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 135.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

