Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,758,000 after acquiring an additional 93,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after buying an additional 173,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.74. 368,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $314.93.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.