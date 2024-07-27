Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 268,820 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,820 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.6 %

HPE stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,584,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,644,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

