Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,027 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Raymond James by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after buying an additional 263,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,726,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 849,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,146,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RJF traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.68. 2,178,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,104. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.92.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

