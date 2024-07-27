Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Tompkins Financial Stock Performance
TMP opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $923.90 million, a P/E ratio of 136.51 and a beta of 0.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Janet M. Coletti bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on TMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
