Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Shares Up 2.3%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.29. 4,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.93.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LCFS

Tidewater Renewables Trading Down 1.7 %

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.45. The company has a market cap of C$283.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.