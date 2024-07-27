Thunder Brawl Price Up 1.4% This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02791019 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $5,273,907.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

