The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,022. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $351.99.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

