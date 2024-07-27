The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Sells $9,281,827.71 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Progressive stock opened at $215.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $124.06 and a one year high of $229.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.37 and a 200 day moving average of $200.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after buying an additional 285,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,199,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

