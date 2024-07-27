The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961,872 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.72% of Kraft Heinz worth $321,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,048,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

