The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Position Lifted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $142.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average is $121.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $143.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

