Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.0 %

TXRH stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.38. 1,482,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,037. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.23.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

