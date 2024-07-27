TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives $5.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

WULF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $4.42 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

