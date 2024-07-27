Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $100.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of FND stock opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

