Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 334.5% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Teleperformance Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TLPFY stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $2.0742 dividend. This is a positive change from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Teleperformance’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

