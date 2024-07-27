Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 on July 29th

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02.
Telefônica Brasil has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on VIV. Barclays decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.
About Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
