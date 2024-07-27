TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $170.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $156.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.23 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.