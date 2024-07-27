TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS TTDKY traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $63.47. 15,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. TDK has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $71.62.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that TDK will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

