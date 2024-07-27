TD Cowen Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $310.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHR. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.88.

DHR stock opened at $274.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.09. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $277.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,775 shares of company stock worth $21,802,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

