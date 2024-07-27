TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Unilever (NYSE:UL)

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of UL opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,459,000 after buying an additional 329,705 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,416,000 after buying an additional 668,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

