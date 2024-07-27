Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 85,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

