Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 85,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $21.09.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.