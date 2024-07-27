Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 649,230 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 98,539 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 114,034 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.29. 933,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,200. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

