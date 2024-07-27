Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.50% of Surmodics worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Surmodics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.44. 383,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.93 million, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.18. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

