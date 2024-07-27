Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.20.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

TSE:SPB opened at C$8.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$10.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

