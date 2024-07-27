SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $0.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Glj Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $1.61 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered SunPower from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Get SunPower alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunPower

SunPower Stock Down 13.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. SunPower has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $147.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.