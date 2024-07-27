Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Shares of SNMCY stock remained flat at $11.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.