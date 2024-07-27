Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -228.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.14 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $6.98.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

