Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 68.6% in July

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the June 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Price Performance

Sumitomo stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.