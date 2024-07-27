Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Stock Price Up 0%

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.61. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.