Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,432,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,210,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,534,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,253,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after buying an additional 322,254 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,202,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,606,000 after buying an additional 55,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,774,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.77. 816,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,483. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.79.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

