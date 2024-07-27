Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,805.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37,167 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.54. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $248.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

