Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,708,000 after purchasing an additional 337,729 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,115,000 after purchasing an additional 846,796 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,995,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,079,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,302 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.66. 3,064,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

