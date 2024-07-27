Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.10 on Friday, reaching $238.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,763. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day moving average of $229.38.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

