Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Hasbro by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 16.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ HAS traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.85. 2,088,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,242. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.61%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

