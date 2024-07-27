StockNews.com Upgrades GameStop (NYSE:GME) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GME stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 301.79 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $84,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 289,947 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in GameStop by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GameStop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

