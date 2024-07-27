StockNews.com Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Sell

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Get Welltower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,267. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 5.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 42.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.