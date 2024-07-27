StockNews.com Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on comScore from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

comScore Price Performance

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.19. comScore has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. Analysts anticipate that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of comScore as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

